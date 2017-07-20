Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Have your say

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, July 20 to Wednesday, July 26?

Thursday, July 20

Harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Harrogate International Festivals presents Harrogate Music Festival. Various events. Until July 29.

Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival at the Old Swan Hotel. Various events daily. Until July 23.

Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Roberts Street. Open to all. Second and fourth Thursdays. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2pm-3.15pm. To enrol contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Music at The Manhattan features Dirkjan Ranzijn in concert at the Manhattan Club at 8pm. Admission £6 - free to new visitors. Free parking.

Kamamica present ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Evenings at 7.30pm and Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. On until Saturday, July 22.

RIPON

Ripon Ghost Walk, 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Masham

Dales Inspiration art exhibition at Masham Town Hall, 10am-4pm. Until Sunday, July 23.

Friday, July 21

Harrogate

Ont Sofa presents acoustic singer-songwriter Billie Marten and electronica singer-songwriter Scott Quinn at The Club, 36 Victoria Avenue. 7pm.

Rhythm Zoo at the Blues Bar.

Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Masham

Deer Shed Festival of music, arts, science and more at Baldersby Park, Topcliffe including Teenage Fanclub, The Divine Comedy and Kate Perry. Family friendly. Until July 23.

Saturday, July 22

Harrogate

Spirit of 67 – all-day live music/art/literature celebration of The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper and The Summer of Love with live music, art, talks and VIP guests. 2-10pm. Four events, four venues. Tickets from Harrogate Theatre box office.

Charity Soul Night for cancer research at Manhattan Club including Northern Soul. 5pm-2.30am. Tickets on door or via 07957 465223.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Bilton WMC - Virtue - boy/girl duo.

Great British Tennis Weekend. Come down to Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre from 1-4pm to enjoy an afternoon of tennis for all ages and abilities.

Knaresborough

Live music at Park Place Social Club.

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Br Blue - covers 9pm.

Knaresborough WMC - Alan Richie, male vocalist.

Musikzug TSV Bebra performing alongside Knaresborough Silver Band and St Mary’s Singers at COGS Knaresborough 7.30pm. Admission £6.

Fewston

Teas, lunches and full refreshments at Fewston Hall with proceeds to Darley Church funds. 11am to 4.30pm. Also Sunday.

Wetherby

Antiques and collectors fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Whixley

Tancred Farm Shop open day raising money for Cancer Research. Free admission and the chance to see the pigs, sheep, goats and beautiful Lincoln Red Cattle.

Aberford

Young artists recitals summer evening concert at Lotherton Hall. 7pm for 7.30pm.

Sunday, July 23

Harrogate

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Family Comcert at the Royal Hall. 3pm.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day. 10am - 3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Entrance is free.

Acoustic Session at Hales Bar.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Victoria Shakes (3pm), Oblivion (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts acoustic session at The Regency.

Rhythms and Blooms. Open Garden charity event in aid of Harrogate and District Society for the Blind at Yorke House, Dacre Banks, Nidderdale. 1.30-4.30pm. Admission £5, children free.

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - Knaresborough Band.

Pateley Bridge

Joe Longster Bandstand summer series of concerts in the Recreation Ground - Spa Sax.

Monday, July 24

Harrogate

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, July 25

Harrogate

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Country music session at Hales Bar (weekly) from 8pm hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Pateley Bridge

Sequence Dance at Pateley Bridge Dance Club every Tuesday, 2-4pm at Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall. £2.30 including tea and biscuits.

Wednesday, July 26

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Royal Hall open day, 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours of the iconic building at 11am and 2.30pm.