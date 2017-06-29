Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 5?

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Harrogate

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

St John Fisher music department concert at Harrogate Theatre.

Northern Aldborough Festival presents Sinatra Swing Night with Matt Ford and The Hollywood String Quartet at Warehouse Recording Co, off Wetherby Road. 7.30pm.

Stax live at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Robert Street. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

New term Tai Chi Qigong class at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. Contact Lin Tippet on 07956 250040. Weekly.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning from 10am-noon at Ripon Town Hall.

Boroughbridge

Northern Aldborough Festival. Various acts and venues. Runs until July 1.

Grassington

Grassington Festival including Banarama, The Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain, Clare Teal and more. Runs until July 1.

Kirkby Overblow

Kirkby Overblow Summer Arts Festival. Various events and venues. Until July 2.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Bosom Buddies, duo as seen on Britain’s got Talent.

Bob Harris presents James House, Chris, Difford, Holly Webber and Lowri Evans at Warehouse Recording Co, off Wetherby Road. 7pm.

The Revelator Band at the Blues Bar.

Soulful Night at St Robert’s Club, Robert Street with DJs John Lee, Ian Smith and Keith Hudson. 8pm.

Band night with Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.

Ripley

The UK’s European Blues Challenge winners The Kaz Hawkins Band at Ripley Town Hall.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Harrogate

Bilton WMC - Oompah Night, come along and have lots of fun.

Oz Clarke & Armonico – Drink to Music at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. 7.30pm.

Let Luce’s charity gig in memory of Bob Bajic at The Manhattan Club, off Leeds Road. 7.30pm.

Harrogate Theatre Choir is performing a world first in the Wesley Chapel - ‘Crazy for musicals’ at 7.30pm. Reservations 07413 382735 or pay on door.

Junkhouse Dog at the Blues Bar.

Acoustic night with Hayley Gaftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Ripley

Antiques vintage and collectables fair at Ripley Town Hall, 9.30am-4pm.

Knaresborough

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Courtyard Bar & Grill. 8.45pm.

Ripon

Ripon Salvation Army sale at the hall on Lead Lane will not take place. There will not be a sale until September.

St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church. 7.30pm.

Wetherby

RAOB A One Lodge fundraising coffee morning, 9.30am-1.30pm Wetherby Town Hall, Market Place.

Kirkby Overblow

Summer Arts Festival presents Wild West Party at the Shoulder of Mutton marquee. 7.30pm.

Grassington

Banarama headline Grassington Festival’s Last Night Party at village marquee.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Old Magnesia Well Pump Room open day, 10am-3.30pm, Valley Gardens. Free entrance.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Swamp Monkey (3pm), tbc (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

St George Hotel, Ripon Road family fun day noon-4pm. Free entry.

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Ripley

Pedal or walk for Parkinson’s at Ripley Castle. See www.parkinsons.org.uk/pedal or www.parkinsons.org.uk/walks.

Antiques vintage and collectables fair at Ripley Town Hall, 9.30am-4pm.

Knaresborough

Summer fair and teddy bear’s picnic at Holy Trinity Church Hall, noon-4pm. Teddy bear’s picnic 2.30pm, bring your teddy bear, he/she may win a prize!

Wetherby

Wetherby Bandstand summer concert at the Riverside Bandstand - The Harrogate Band.

Concert with Stagecoach North East Regional Choir. 3.30pm, Wetherby Methodist Church Centre. £5, children free, pay at the door.

Pateley Bridge

Joe Longster Bandstand summer series of concerts in the Recreation Ground - Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band.

Harewood

The Motor Show at Harewood House, 10am-4pm. Tickets online at www.classicshows.org/events or from 01484 667776.

Ripon

Chat, Chill and Refill - bringing the community together, organised by Holy Trinity Church in association with Costa in Ripon. Doors open at Costa in Ripon 6.30-7.45pm.

Mickley Open Gardens (HG4 3JE), 11am-5pm. £5 for adults; children free. Coffee, lunches and afternoon teas will be served in the village hall.

Thirsk

St Cecilia Orchestra at Holy Trinity Church. 4pm.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Harrogate

Royal Hall Open Day, 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

Ancient Egypt in Harrogate talk with Professor Joann Fletcher at Royal Pump Room. 2pm.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Cathedral Concert Society - piano recital by Nikola Avramovic. 7pm drink and canapés in Sharow Church, near Ripon. Tickets £10 (free if under 18) online at www.riponconcerts.co.uk or at the door.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Harrogate

Country music session (weekly) from 8pm at the Hales Bar, hosted by Ade and Rob with weekly special country guests.

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Weekly. More details from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Bishop Monkton

Ripon Community Orchestra Summer Concert at 7.30pm, Bishop Monkton Village Hall. The orchestra is joined by a choir from Village Voices, Killinghall. Admission free but donations welcome. Visit www.riponcommunityorchestra.co.uk.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Harrogate

Trio Volant at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. 11am.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

FOLLIFOOT

Leeds and Harrogate Social and Activity Club meets on the first Wednesday of each month at The Radcliffe Arms, Follifoot from 8.15pm. For further information, contact enquiries@leedsivc.org.uk.