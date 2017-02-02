Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, February 2 to Wednesday, February 8?

Thursday, February 2

Harrogate

Evening Fellowship at St Peter’s Church 7.30pm in the Brostoff Hall. Speaker - Geoff Spurr ‘A look at Life on the Inland Waterways - Part 1’.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate. Until June 4.

Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at 17 Harlow Oval, Harrogate, with artists and ceramicists including Michael Bilton, Richard Clare, Valerie Wartelle, Emma Whitlock and Cisca Jane Collins. 10.30am-4pm. Weekdays until April 30.

Arthritis Care Harrogate Branch talk on Lewis Carroll and the Real Alice by Pat Osborne at Bilton Community Centre, Bilton Road 6.45-9pm. Contact Nanci Downey 01423 330428 or Lindsay Mitchell 01423 566540.

The Nick Sumner Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate

Acoustic night at the St Robert’s Social Club, Roberts Street. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Whixley

Whixley Players ‘Babes in Whixley Wood’. Also Friday, February 3 evening and matinee on Saturday, February 4. Tickets from Whixley Shop or call Kay on 01423 330918.

Friday, February 3

Harrogate

Soul Night at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street with DJs John Lee, Ian Smith and Keith Hudson. 8pm-midnight. All vinyl. Free entry.

The Petra Flowers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Band night with The Tom Townsend Band at The Den, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel, Harrogate.

Knaresborough

Songs from the 1950s onwards from covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Orange Grove. 8.45pm.

Birstwith

Concert in St James’s Church, Birstwith by Arcadian Strings from 11am-noon. Coffee and cakes in the church hall from 10-11am. Admission free, donations welcome.

Ripon

The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series, 10am-noon at Thorpe Prebend House, with Professor Joyce Hill presenting In the Footsteps of St Wilfred. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.

Saturday, February 4

Harrogate

Table Top Sale at Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road, 10am-1pm. Admission 50p.

Bilton WMC - ABC Disco.

Sequence Dance at St George’s Dance Club, St George’s Road. 7.30-10.30pm. Visit www.stgeorgesdanceclub.uk.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Acoustic night with Hayley Garftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Scott Wainwright- Underground creator of blues, folk, gospel, hip hop fusion sounds, 9pm.

Ripley

Craft Aid International annual glamorous 1940’s Back-to-the-Blitz Party night at Ripley Castle. Visit www.craftaidinternational.org.

Wetherby

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Top Michael Buble tribute and DJ at The Engine Shed. 7.30pm.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa at the village hall.

Boston Spa Methodist Church drop-in coffee shop every Saturday morning, 10am-noon.

Sharow

The Paulinus Singers - Chamber Choir of Ripon concert ‘Eternal Voices’ at St John’s, Sharow. Tickets £10 from 01765 605771.

Ripon

Ripon Salvation Army sale of portable furniture, white goods, household effects and bric-a-brac at the hall on Lead Lane, 9-11.30am. Free admission.

Sunday, February 5

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Bilton WMC - Live in the lounge - Beth McCarthy, 1.30-3.30pm.

The Big Quiz at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. 8.30-10.30pm.

Harrogate Civic Society presents an illustrated talk by historian Malcolm Neesam on The Entertainment History of Harrogate at The Club, 36 Victoria Avenue. 3pm.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Bluephunk (3pm), Seafoam Green (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency, Harrogate.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Northern Soul with David Crane, 4pm.

Pateley Bridge

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society ‘The Wind in the Willows’ at the Playhouse until Sunday, February 11. Tickets at The Playhouse on Saturdays 2-4pm or call 01423 711695 2-6pm Monday to Friday. Visit www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk.

Monday, February 6

Harrogate

Arcturus, music for flute, viola and piano by Weber, Brahms, Debussy and Duruflé at Wesley Centre, Oxford Street 1pm.

Talk with historian Helen Ritchie on Jewellery of the Arts and Crafts movement at Pump Room Museum. 2pm.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, February 7

Harrogate

Sequence Dancing at St George’s Dance Club, St George’s Road. 7.30-10pm (coaching 7-7.30pm).

Derrin Nauendorf at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh 9.30am. Walk via Little Ribston and Plumpton. Contact the leader on 01765 600013.

Bedale

Bedale Archaeology and History Society meets in Bedale Hall at 7.30pm on the first Tuesday in the month. Dr Dave Errickson talk entitled Bodies of Evidence - Analysing and Assessing Trauma and Scavenging on Human Remains.

Wednesday, February 8

Harrogate

Modern and Sequence Dancing at St George’s Dance Club, St George’s Road. 2-4.30pm.

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Sitting Room Comedy - 8pm at the St George Hotel, Ripon Road​. Tickets £10 in advance (£12 on the door) from www.sittingroomcomedy.com and St. George Hotel reception.

Wetherby

Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. This week’s topic is Knaresborough. For further information, call 07741 294262.

Further Ahead

Harrogate

Charity coffee morning on Saturday, February 11 at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street, 10-11.15am.

Tewit Senior Youth Brass Band in concert on Saturday, February 11 at Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street, 7.30pm. Pay on the door. www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk.

Return to the Forbidden Planet Harrogate Theatre, Thursday, February 9 to Saturday, February 11 (including Saturday matinee).

Bardsey

Bardsey WI jumble sale on Saturday, February 11 in Bardsey Village Hall. Doors open at 1pm. Entrance 50p.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning on Thursday, February 9, 10am-noon at Ripon Town Hall.

Antic Disposition presents Henry V at 7.30pm Ripon Cathedral. Tickets from www.anticdisposition.co.uk or on 0333 6663366.

Boston Spa

Lunchtime Concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church on Friday, February 10 at 1pm. Light lunches served from noon and concert admission is £5.