Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, January 26 to Wednesday, February 1?

Thursday, January 26

Harrogate

Harrogate Lions Club presents a concert by The Tewit Youth Band at Cedar Court Hotel, 7.30pm. Tickets from 0844 9632445 or 01423 502116.

The Harrogate Phoenix Players present Dirty Rotten Scoundrels - the musical at Harrogate Theatre. Until January 28 at 7.30pm. Saturday matinee performance 2.30pm. Tickets from 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Christie’s Bar Quiz, Harrogate, from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Exhibition by artist/illustrator Isabel Alexander (1910-1996) at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate. Until June 4.

Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Winter Show at 17 Harlow Oval, Harrogate, with artists and ceramicists including Michael Bilton, Richard Clare, Valerie Wartelle, Emma Whitlock and Cisca Jane Collins. 10.30am-4pm. Weekdays until April 30.

Berwins Salon North at Crown Hotel, Harrogate. Three expert guest speakers on the subject of Sharing. 7.30pm.

Memphis Cruisers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Acoustic night at St Robert’s Social Club, St Robert’s Street, Harrogate. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8pm to 10.30pm.

Knaresborough

Aladdin and the Pirates panto at Frazer Theatre. Until January 28.

Ripon

Ripon Community Link coffee morning at Ripon Town Hall 10am.

Friday, January 27

Harrogate

Under the Apple Tree presents Chris Difford (Squeeze), Dexeter and more at Warehouse Recording Co. 7pm. Ticket only.

Storm Rock live at Monteys Rock Café, Harrogate. 8pm.

Supercell at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Jazz, blues and soul with Becky Bowe and pianist at The Den, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

The Ivory second birthday party featuring The Angelettes (Motown tribute band), Aaron Joseph and Emily Binks (Acoutic duo), DJ Tony Walker 7pm-2.30am. Free tickets from the bar or email info@ivoryharrogate.co.uk.

Knaresborough

Friday Night Mix presents Unity Band, The Superlatives and more at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Café. 7.30pm.

Ripley

Ripley Live presents Eddie the Eagle movie at Ripley Town Hall.

Spofforth

Tea Dance at Spofforth Village Hall, 1-3pm. Email homecook.biz@gmail.com.

Kettlesing

Yesteryears in our Dales. A compilation of private photographs at Kettlesing Millennium Village Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets from the Queen’s Head, Kettlesing, or ring 01423 770246.

Ripon

The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series, 10am-noon at Thorpe Prebend House, with Eric Holder - Infrared, Colour and Aerial Photography in Archaeology and War. Casual attendances £8 per visit. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.

Saturday, January 28

Harrogate

Black Ice bringing the best of rock, pop and indie to The Knox, Harrogate.

The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Acoustic night with Loz Campbell and band at The Den, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Knaresborough

The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Underdrive Jonny-Rock.

St Mary’s Church coffee morning, 10.30am-noon.

Live music at Park Place Social Club.

Boston Spa

Jazz in the Spa presents Kid Boyd Jazz Band at the village hall.

Fewston

Village hall fundraiser with tea and lunch at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm.

Ripon

Hope & Social at The Golden Lion.

Covers duo Sounds Like Us at Magdalens. 8.45pm.

The Wedding Affair Traditional and Vintage Luxury Wedding Show at Ripon Cathedral. 11am-3pm.

Wetherby

Jaguar Fairs Antiques and Collectors Fair at Wetherby Racecourse, on Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.jaguarfairs.com.

Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Clifford

Burns Night Supper and Dance at Clifford Village Hall, 7.30-11pm. For tickets contact Brian Marsden on 01937 843422.

Masham

Black Sheep Brewery special community event. Residents of Masham (who are over 18) will be offered a free pint on presentation of their Masham postcode, at the Black Sheep Brewery Visitor Centre from noon-10pm.

Sunday, January 29

Harrogate

Sunday Acoustic Session, 4-7pm at the Hales Bar, Harrogate.

The Friends of Harrogate and District Museums lecture at The Old Swan Hotel, 2.30pm. A History of Parlington Hall, speaker Brian Hull.

Three live acts at the Blues Bar, Harrogate, including Vibetown (afternoon) and Strangers in Paradise (evening).

Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency, Harrogate.

Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar, Harrogate.

Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.

Fewston

Village hall fundraiser with tea and lunch at Fewston Parochial Hall. 11am-4.30pm.

Ripon

Ripon Ramblers meet at High Cleugh at 9.30am. Seven mile easy walk around Fewston and Swinsty reservoirs with no stiles. Contact the leader on 01765 609558.

Wetherby

Jaguar Fairs Antiques and Collectors fair at Wetherby Racecourse, www.jaguarfairs.com.

Monday, January 30

Harrogate

In Conversation - The Life and Work of Artist Isabel Alexander at Mercer Art Gallery. With Robin Alexander and Jane Sellars. 2pm-3pm.

Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Tuesday, January 31

Harrogate

Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Wednesday, February 1

Harrogate

The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street, Harrogate.

Wetherby

Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. This week’s topic is York. For further information, call 07741 294262.

Further Ahead

harrogate

Table Top Sale at Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road on Saturday, February 4 10am-1pm. Admission 50p.

Whixley

Whixley Players ‘Babes in Whixley Wood’. Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3 evenings and matinee on Saturday, February 4. Tickets from Whixley Shop or call Kay on 01423 330918.

Pateley Bridge

Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society ‘The Wind in the Willows’ at the Playhouse. Sunday, February 5 until Sunday, February 11. Tickets at The Playhouse on Saturdays 2-4pm or call 01423 711695 2-6pm Monday to Friday. www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk

Ripon

St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School annual Muddy Boots 10k schoolfundraiser on Sunday, February 12. Online entry available at Bookitzone.com or paper entries can also be downloaded from www.ukresults.net.

Thorner

Thorner Comedy Festival. Friday and Saturday, February 24-25.

Knaresborough

Quiz Night at Holy Trinity Church Hall on Friday, February 24 at 7.30pm. Bring a team of four, or just come along yourself. £5. Ring 01423 865967.