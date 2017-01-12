Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, January 12 to Wednesday, January 18?
Thursday, January 12
Harrogate
Jiggery Pokery - sculptural works by Ann Carrington at 108 Fine Art Gallery, Cold Bath Road. Until January 14.
Tai Chi Qigong sessions at St Robert’s Centre. 2-3.15pm. Book on 07956 250040.
The Resonators at the Blues Bar.
Live acoustic music at St Robert’s Social Club. 8pm-10.30pm. Alternate Thursdays.
Thursday karaoke from 9pm at Hales Bar.
Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.
Knaresborough
Military Memories coffee morning at Age UK’s Knaresborough and District offices, 10am-noon.
Ripon
North Stainley Arts Society presents Dick Whittington at the village hall. Until January 14. 7.30pm daily and 2.30pm on Saturday.
Friday, January 13
Harrogate
The Samantha Holden Band at the Blues Bar.
Marc and Abi of Issimo at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Blues pianist/vocalist Dan Burnett (residency) at The Ivory, The Ginnel.
Pannal
Beati and Friends in concert at St Robert’s Church, Pannal 7.30pm. Tickets £10 available on the door.
Knaresborough
Last Chance Saloon country club at Park Place Social Club.
Ripon
The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series. 10am-noon at Thorpe Prebend House, with Tony Burkitt presenting Shetland and Orkney. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.
Boston Spa
Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 1pm. Light lunches served from noon. Admission £5.
Saturday, January 14
Harrogate
Concert with Straybirds at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. 7.30pm.
The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.
Becky Bowe and pianist at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street. 10-11.15am.
Church Mission Society coffee morning at St John’s Church Hall, Bilton. 10am-noon.
Knaresborough
The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Howlin’ Matt - Blues.
Live music at Park Place Social Club.
Wetherby
Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday, 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.
Boston Spa
Jazz in the Spa presents Richard Exall’s Shooting Stars at the village hall. 7pm.
Sunday, January 15
Harrogate
Harrogate Sunday Series presents Martin Roscoe, piano, at Old Swan Hotel. 11am.
Three live acts at the Blues Bar including Pepperjam (3pm), Becky Bowe (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).
Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.
Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar with Rob Reynolds.
Dan Burnett’s Open Mic night at The Ivory (weekly). 8pm.
Ripon
The Friends of Ripon Cathedral lecture - The Salvation Army and its work by Stephanie Ruddy, 2pm in Thorpe Prebend House, High Street St Agnesgate.
Ripon Ramblers walk, meeting at High Cleugh, 9.30am. Eight mile walk via Winksley, Galphay and Lumley Moor. Contact the leader on 01765 692207 to find out the nature of the walk.
Monday, January 16
Harrogate
Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
RHS Garden Harlow Carr every Monday throughout January. Get face-to-face gardening advice from an RHS advisor 1-3.30pm. Normal garden admission.
RIPON
Cathedral Concert Society - Schubert’s song cycle, Die Schone Mullein in the cathedral at7.30pm. Tickets £15 (free if under 18). Visit www.riponconcerts.co.uk or at the door.
Tuesday, January 17
Harrogate
Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting, 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. Pam Smith – A One Place Study of Rillington.
ripon
Ripon Community Orchestra Winter Concert, 7.30pm at Bishop Monkton Village Hall. Admission free, donations welcome. Further details from Richard Cox on 07967 685019.
Wednesday, January 18
Harrogate
Poems, Prose and Pints literary open mic and guest poet Rosie Garland. Tap n Spile, Tower Street. 7.30pm.
The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.
Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.
Wetherby
Series of lectures at Wetherby Town Hall, 1.30-3.30pm. Bolton Abbey. Further information from 07741 294 262.
Further Ahead
harrogate
Tea Dance at St George’s Community Centre, Mornington Crescent on Friday, January 20 1-3pm. Email homecook.biz@gmail.com.
Knaresborough
Good old fashioned musical fun and games evening with a pie and pea supper at Holy Trinity Church, Briggate on Saturday, January 21 at 7pm. Tickets £6. Call 01423 865967 or 01423 862003.
Ripon
St Wilfrid’s RC Primary School annual Muddy Boots 10k school fundraiser on Sunday, February 12. Online entry available at Bookitzone.com or paper entries can also be downloaded from www.ukresults.net.
Thorner
Thorner Comedy Festival. Friday and Saturday, February 24-25.