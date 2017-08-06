What’s on the menu? New book encourages to cook what grows

A husband and wife team who are passionate about growing and eating fresh produce from their garden have released a book.

Martin and Jill Fish have written Gardening on the Menu, a guide to over 25 different fruits and vegetables to grow in the garden and over 100 easy to follow recipes.

The pair, originally from Nottinghamshire, moved to North Yorkshire eight years ago when Martin took over as show director of the Harrogate Flower shows.

Both keen gardeners they now live in Rainton near Ripon and have a garden which is three-quarters of an acre where they grow fruit and vegetables that delivers an abundance of tasty produce all year round.

The inspiration for the book came when Martin, who was writing for a gardening magazine which Jill also contributed to, wrote about growing fruit and veg and Jill prepared dishes from the fresh produce each week.

“That I suppose is what started Gardening on the Menu,” said Martin.

“We then started giving talks together to gardening clubs, WI’s, U3A’s and other groups about growing and cooking and eventually that led to the book.

“All the fruit and veg is grown in our garden and I’ve included varieties that grow well in the north.

“Jill’s recipes and tips are all ones she regularly cooks and she continues to develop new ideas and writes for a couple of web sites.”

Martin, a professional horticulturist, garden writer and broadcaster, has been growing vegetables since he was a teenager.

He draws on his many years of practical experience to give easy to follow advice and tips on getting the best from your crops.

Food writer Jill loves food, especially when it involves fruit and vegetables picked fresh from their garden, and she shares a selection of her seasonal dishes, many of which have been family favourites for many years.

Gardening on the Menu is available from the RHS Harlow Carr book shop, The Little Ripon Bookshop, White Rose Bookshop Thirsk, Castle Books in Richmond & Baldersby Farm Shop and www.martinfish.com