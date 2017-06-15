Top TV production company visits Harrogate ahead of filming documentary series about the town

Producers from a top TV production company who are making a documentary series about Harrogate at Christmas, created feverish excitement during a recent visit to the town.

Daisybeck Studios have met with local businesses and community groups to present their vision for the two-part series which will air in December.

Behind the likes of the hit Channel 5 series The Yorkshire Vet, the company is working closely with the Harrogate at Christmas Group, who have organised and secured funds for the Christmas lights over the last 10 years.

The Chair of the Harrogate at Christmas Group, John Fox, said: "The meeting was very well attended, everybody realised that this is a really good venture for Harrogate, and for our local economy.

"There were some really positive discussions, and it was another example of Harrogate coming together as a community.

""It was also a great opportunity for Daisybeck to set out what they want to try and achieve with this project.

"Hopefully we will see an increase in visitors to Harrogate in future years after the documentary has been aired. Hopefully people will have watched it and thought what a nice place the town is to come and visit."

The series will shine a spotlight on Harrogate's Christmas shop window competition organised by the Harrogate Rotary Club and the Harrogate and District Soroptimists.

Producers are looking to get in touch with businesses taking part this year to get in touch as soon as possible.

John said: "We are encouraging all retailers who are considering organising a Christmas window to contact us now. Daisybeck are wanting to meet entrants to discuss their windows to enable them to follow through the design and build up of their Christmas window."

The Christmas market, Harrogate Theatre's pantomime, and the festive sculpture designed and constructed by students from Harrogate College will also be captured on the big screen -shown to the nation, and the world.

If you are hoping to take part in the Christmas shop window competition this year, and would like to be involved in the documentary, contact the series producer Sarah Allen: sarah.allen@daisybeckstudios.com or call 0113 2045922 as soon as possible.

This year's big Christmas lights switch-on will be held on November 16 at the Victoria Centre piazza. Stray FM will be hosting its 'How Big Is Your Bauble' day on September 8 to help raise £30,000 to fund the lights this year.

Email John Fox to get involved with fundraising: jm.fox@ntlworld.com.