Tonight: Harrogate bar's pub party with vinyl-only DJs!

Harrogate's only vinyl night is back tonight, Thursday, at one of Harrogate's most popular craft beer bars.

Helmed by popular local DJ Trev, who ran the hugely successful Bottom of the Bottle night for more than a decade, the party spirit on the decks will be provided by a whole host of local DJs at the award-winning Ten Devonshire Place off Skipton Road from 7.30pm.

Vinyl fans can expect an excitingly diverse selection of genres and styles from the assorted DJs' record collections.

Lining up tonight are:

7.30pm: Rachel Gregory

7.55pm: Nicola Everill

8.20pm: Karen Thornton

8.45pm: DJ Scooby's Big Sounds

9.10pm: Benjamin Campbell

9.35pm: Graham Chalmers

10.pm Ian Smith

10.25pm: Stuart Gadd

10.50pm: Vicky Darbyshire

Late spot: DJ Trev

Please note the line-up may be subject to change.