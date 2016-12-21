Society tackles Arthur Miller’s Pultizer winning drama

Members of Harrogate Dramatic Society are rehearsing for their first production of the new year.

The company presents Death of a Salesmanat Harrogate Studio Theatre.

The Arthur Miller play is about salesman Willy Loman, at the end of a lack-lustre career, and his family.

Willy is fired from his job and the play then charts his further fall and that of his two son who he considers a disappointment.

The play won Miller the Pultizer Prize and is considered one of the most important dramas of the 2oth century.

Playing the Lomans are Joel Dawson (Happy), Stuart Newsome (Willy Loman), Jenny Antram (Linda Loman) and James Willstrop (Biff).

It runs from Tuesday January 1 to Saturday February 3, performances daily at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502116 or on-line at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk