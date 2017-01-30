Search

Russell Brand to play Royal Hall, Harrogate

Russell Band is on tour from April this year and arrives in Harrogate in that month

Russell Band is on tour from April this year and arrives in Harrogate in that month

Comedy fans have a huge treat ahead, with global comedy big-hitter Russell Brand confirming a date Harrogate Royal Hall.

The multi award-winning comic and actor will be bringing hisnew show Re:Birth to the venue as part of a major national tour on Wednesday April 12 at 8pm.

Since rising to fame in 2003, Russell Brand has established himself as one of the world’s most celebrated stand-up comedians. His acclaimed tours include 2006’s Shame, 2007’s Only Joking, 2009’s Scandalous (which marked his US live debut) and 2013’s critically acclaimed and hugely successful Messiah Complex (which was also a best-selling DVD).

Aside from stand-up, Russell is also a phenomenally successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, political commentator as well as mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

Describing his new show, Russell said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility?

“What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me?”

Tickets for Russell Brand: Re:Birth go on sale from 10am on Friday February 3. Box office is on 01423 502116.