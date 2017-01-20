Review: Beati, St Robert’s Church, Pannal

St Robert’s Church, Pannal was filled for the concert given by the ladies’ vocal group, Beati.

Performances by this small but notable choir are always attractive, full of interesting musical items and are well attended.

Sensitively directed by Marilynne Davies and brilliantly accompanied by Beryl Pankhurst, Beati sang a wide variety of vocal items carefully chosen from the vast amount of available choral music for small choral groups ranging from classical songs by Clara and Robert Schumann through to Stanford and into the 20th century with works by Stopford, Chilcott, Besig and Philip Wilby.

The first piece, Flying Free by Don Besig also featured a flute obbligato, well played by Claire Toy.

Joining Beati was the young singer, Anna Staveley, soprano, who sang Faure’s Pie Jesu and Apres un Reve beautifully in the first half of the concert.

In the second half, Anna produced superb renderings of Ophelia’s Song by McConchy and The Song of the Seals by Bantock. By way of contrast, Christine Littlewood provided some excellent entertainment by reading two poems by Walter de la Mare as well as some musings from the famous Yorkshire educationalist Gervaise Phinn.

This concert was in aid of Wellspring which provides help and counselling for adults and young people. Emily Fullarton, from the organization explained how Wellspring operated and how people could help in various ways.

The accompanist for the choir, Beryl Pankhurst was joined by another of Harrogate’s fine pianists, Pamela Jolly for two very attractive duets by Mike Cornick. Rhythmic, catchy and jazzy; these were performed with style and grace and, as were all the concert items, well received by the large and appreciative audience.