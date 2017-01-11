Phoenix Players celebrate anniversary with musical first – and a boost for hospice

The Harrogate Phoenix Players are busy planning celebrations to mark 25 years of musical theatre at Harrogate Theatre and other local venues.

Founded by director and choreographer Wendy Walker in 1993, they are just weeks away from their silver anniversary performance with several of the original members still taking an active role.

In recent years they have delighted audiences with sell-out performances including, most recently Oliver! and Fiddler on the Roof.

For their 2017 production they have chosen the fast-paced, hilarious musical Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Based on the film starring Sir Michael Caine and Steve Martin it promises side-splitting one-liners and an exciting musical score.

Set against the sunny and glamourous backdrop French Riviera it provides a perfect antidote to the post-Christmas blues.

Each year The Phoenix Players nominate a charity to support and for this year have chosen Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Saint Michael’s Hospice exists to help people in the Harrogate district affected by terminal illness. It provides extra support on top of the day-to-day care they receive from GPs, district nurses, hospital teams and nursing home staff.

For every ticket purchased for the show, a donation will be made to the hospice.

The show runs from January 26 to January 28. Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk