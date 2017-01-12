Omid Djalili to play York Grand Opera House

Award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili has added Grand Opera House, York, to his Schumck for a Night tour.

He will play the venue on Sunday February 5.

Of Schmuck For A Night, Omid said, “Look, I’m just trying to make sense of everything.”

As a stand-up and acclaimed actor, Omid’s credits range from Hollywood movies and television to live productions on the West End stage. He has appeared on UK and US TV, and starred in films such as the recently Golden Globe and Oscar nominated Shaun the Sheep Movie, Mr Nice, Gladiator, Sex And The City 2, The Mummy and The Infidel.

Omid has just been seen in the BBC Four series Going Forward with Jo Brand, and made recent appearances in Dickensian for BBC1.

Tickets are on sale on 08448 713 024.