Maurice and Graham spin out of this world

For their 58th annual production the Deanery Players are presenting Return to the Forbidden Planet’at Harrogate Theatre, from Thursday February 9 to Saturday February 11.

The story is set on a spaceship that crash lands on the uncharted planet, D’Illyria. This is the place that scientist Doctor Prospero and his young daughter, Miranda, had ended up several years previously.

The spaceship’s commander is Captain Tempest, played by Graham Parry.

He is “ square jawed, boys’ own-paper-hero and pipe smoker’ who is the antithesis of the devilish Prospero

Graham played Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls, Don in Summer Holiday’ and Sir John Tremayne in Me and My Girl.

Maurice Lunn plays the devilish doctor. He has played in many Deanery productions – Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, the Scarecrow in Wizard of Oz, Molokov in Chess – to mention a few.

Rock classics such as Great Balls of Fire, Good Vibrations, Go Now and We’ve Gotta Get Out of this Place accompany the antics aboard the space-ship with the roller-skating robot, Ariel.

Return to the Forbidden Planet won the 1990 Olivier Award for best musical and became a tremendous success, running for 1,516 performances at the Cambridge Theatre, London.

lTickets for this musical fantasy are available from Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502116