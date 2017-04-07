Lucie gives RENT the X Factor

The 20th anniversary production of Jonathan Larson’s ground-breaking Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical RENT will play at York Theatre Royal later this month.

The new production will be directed by Bruce Guthrie and stars Lucie Jones, who has been chosen to represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Lucie was a finalist on The X Factor in 2009 and starred as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

Jonathan Larson’s musical, inspired by Puccini’s opera La Bohème ran on Broadway for 12 years, from 1996 to 2008.

Larson’s world is inhabited by a group of bohemian artists who struggle to maintain their friendships and their non-conformist ideals in New York’s East Village.

The score features songs such as Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me, One Song Glory, La Vie Bohème, Without You, I’ll Cover You, Out Tonight, I Should Tell You and the title song.

Director Guthrie said: ““I am delighted to be working with a truly world-class creative team on this new production of Jonathan Larson’s classic musical.

“Our aim is to serve the fans of the show who have loved it so passionately since its ground-breaking premiere Off Broadway in 1996, while introducing it to a new generation of musical theatre fans.”

The cast of RENT also includes: Layton Williams as Angel Schunard; Billy Cullum as Mark Cohen; Ross Hunter as Roger Davis.

It will run in York from Tuesday April 18 to Saturday April 22.

Tickets: by phone on 01904 623568 or securely online at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk