Knaresboorugh Players in Aladdin at the Frazer Theatre

A favourite event on many calendars is the annual Knaresborough Players pantomime held at the Frazer Theatre.

This year the Players will be performing Aladdin and the Pirates, a modern take on the traditional story of Aladdin written by TV Comedy writer Brian Luff and directed by Geraldine Gordon.

Long-standing member Janet Darwin will be playing Aladdin with Colin Smith returning to the role of the dame.

Last year’s dame Andy Stanley will be playing evil pirate Captain Abanazar with support from his evil sidekick Boney Malone, played by Dee Dawson. Wishee Washee is played by Max Lancaster and his pet penguin Monty played by Jackson Hobson. Inspector Plunk and PC Plonk of the Peking Police Force are played by Sarah Chisem and Ian Chisem. The magic is provided by the Gene Genie and the Genie of the Ring played by Jessica Ramsey and Lisa Ramsey respectively. Princess Eugenie is played by Marie Chapman, the Emperor of Peking is Mike Atkinso) and her best friend Beth, Julie Wrightson.

It runs from Thursday January 19 to Saturday January 28 including 3 matinee performances on Saturday 21, Sunday 22 and Saturday 28 at 2pm. Tickets:www.frazertheatre.co.uk or the Old Chemist Shop.