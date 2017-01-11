Deanery Players take off with Forbidden Planet

Return to the Forbidden Planet is the Deanery Players’ 58th annual production.

The sci-fi inspired musical will be performed at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday February 9 to Saturday February 11.

Based on the William Shakespeare play The Tempest the show has hit songs from the 1960s and 1970s.

These include Wipe Out, Great Balls of Fire, Shakin’ All Over, It’s in his Kiss, Young Girl, Shake Rattle and Roll and Monster Mash.

It played at The Cambridge Theatre, London, for 1516 performances and won the 1990 Olivier Award for best musical.

There has recently been a successful tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show.

“Guaranteed to keep the feet tapping the audience is encouraged to join in the mood of this humorous, modern interpretation of a much-loved Shakespearean play,” said director Kath Lunn.

“It invites everyone to sit back, relax, sing-along with the well-known songs and enjoy themselves.”

Tickets are now available from Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502 116.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.