Comedy line up at the Frazer

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club in Knaresborough returns to action on Friday January 6.

Vancouver native Glenn Wool is the first half of the double-bill of headliners.

One of the best travelled of stand ups in the world, he has won plaudits across the globe for his unique style, a combination of the best of Bobcat Goldthwait and Tony Law.

Joining Glenn are Gein’s Family Giftshop, a sketch trio with a sense of humour as dark as it is funny.

The full line-up includes:

Glenn Wool – Best Headliner. Chortle Awards; “Lethally funny” The Metro

Gein’s Family Giftshop – “The most distinctive sketch group since League of Gentlemen” Beyond the Joke

Sarah Callaghan – Winner “One to Watch 2013”, “She’s an utter natural on stage” Chortle

Toby Hadoke – One of the circuits leading comperes – A comedy genius” – Helen Duff, Metro

Tickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough.