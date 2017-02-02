Comedy club bill at Knaresborough’s Frazer Theatre

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents another night of the finest in stand-up on tomorrow at 8pm.

A double bill of musical headliners starts with Gareth Richards, known to listeners of Absolute Radio as the co-host of the Frank Skinner Show.

Gareth has carved a niche for himself with hilarious stand-up, silly jokes and gorgeously low-key comedy songs.

Joining him is Vince Atta, who uses a multi-track looper and pedals to create live-on-the-spot songs which can range from funk to hip-hop, reggae to techno and anywhere in between.

The full line-up includes:

Gareth Richard – Russell Howard’s Good News. Frank Skinner Tour Support

Vince Atta – AAA Comedy Showcase, Edinburgh Fringe

Sarah Keyworth – Stewart Francis Tour Support

Thom Tuck - The Supersizers Go … Victorian,

Tickets are £10 in advance, £12 on the door, and are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough

As an extra treat for comedy fans this month, the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents a work in progress show by Harriet Dyer on Friday February 10.

With a bargain price of £5, Harriet will be bringing a preview of her upcoming new show, so new in fact that it doesn’t even have a title yet.

Harriet has always enjoyed an excellent reception at the Frazer and this is an excellent chance to see her comedic mind in action as she produces another hour of unique laughs.

Supporting her will be sketch duo the Delightful Sausage, with a show which is surreal, kinetic and very, very silly.

Tickets afrom www.frazertheatre.co.uk, 07835 927965 or The Olde Chemist’s Shop in Knaresborough.

Frazer Theatre vice-chairman John Pearce said “Our musical acts have always gone down a storm in the past, so we decided to bring not one but two of them to the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club this month.

“Each has a wildly contrasting style, with Gareth Richard’s low key silliness being the perfect foil to Vince Atta’s high-energy music and frenetic comedy.

“We’re also excited to have our work-in-progress show from the lovely Harriet Dyer. We consider Harriet part of the Frazer family.”