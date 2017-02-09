Children’s ballet comes to Harrogate Theatre

Northern Ballet presents its new ballet for children Goldilocks and the Three Bears a Harrogate Theatre later this year.

It tells the tale of a mischievous little girl whose curiosity leads her to a house full of many surprises. Lasting approximately 40 minutes, the ballet has been created especially for children and young families to experience live dance, music and theatre.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of short ballets for small people, said: “Our children’s ballets offer a unique opportunity to experience live dance and music for the first time through performances designed specifically with young children in mind.”

It is at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday May 6 at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm

Tickets: box office 01423 502 116

harrogatetheatre.co.uk