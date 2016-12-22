Cathedral setting for re-imagined production of Henry V

Antic Disposition’s production of Shakespeare’s Henry V returns to embark on a tour of eight of the UK’s most historic and beautiful cathedrals including Ripon on Thursday February 9.

Marking the ongoing centenary of the First World War, Antic Disposition’s reimagining is set in a French military hospital in 1915 – 500 years after the Battle of Agincourt – where two groups of wounded soldiers, one French and one British, decide to raise their spirits by staging a production of Henry V.

Moving effortlessly between 1415 and 1915, Antic Disposition’s Henry V combines Shakespeare’s epic history play with original songs and live music inspired by the poetry of A E Housman, in a powerful tribute to the young soldiers caught up in conflicts five centuries apart.

Directors Ben Horslen and John Risebero said: “Henry V is a project close to our hearts. We’re delighted to be sharing the production, and the

company’s work, with new audiences in the north.