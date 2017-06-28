SLIDESHOW: ‘Bootiful’ displays wow the crowds at second flower show

A “bootiful” display of more than 450 floral army boots wowed visitors to RHS Garden Harlow Carr’s second flower show last weekend.

More than 12,000 visitors were greeted by a display of old army boots which were planted up and decorated by local school pupils as part of a competition by the RHS outreach team and soldiers from 6 Regiment of the Royal Logistic Corps based in Dishforth.

Private Thomas Evans (left) and Lance Corp Hannah Stevenson from the Royal Logistic Corps based at RAF Dishforth

The “Boot Camp” was just one of many highlights at the most northerly show run by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Visitors to the three-day floral feast refused to allow the occasional downpour to dampen their spirits and made the most of the opportunity to browse, buy and pick up advice from more than 40 of the best plant nurseries and trade stands in the country.

Head of site at Harlow Carr, Liz Thwaite, said: “The flower show is our biggest event of the year and is already gaining a reputation for excellence, both in terms of the choice and quality of plants on offer and the help and advice available.

“We plan for the show all year round but the last two weeks have been particularly busy, with staff and volunteers working tirelessly to ensure everything looks ship-shape.

“I want to say a huge thanks to each and every one.”

The RHS gardening advice team answered almost 700 gardening queries during the three-day show and hundreds of people enjoyed expert talks and demonstrations.

These included flower arranging tips from Jonathan Moseley from the BBC’s “The Big Allotment Challenge” and advice from well-known garden writer and broadcaster Martin Fish.

There was plenty to do over the weekend.

Some visitors ventured into the garden’s historic Bath House for a summer art and photography exhibition, while others simply sat back and relaxed in one of the many deckchairs dotted around the 60-acre garden.

Official judging by an expert panel of RHS judges was introduced for the first time this year.

Wack’s Wicked Plants won the coveted “Best in Show” award for its striking displays of carnivorous plants grown by husband and wife team, Peter and Hellentje Walker, from Scampston in North Yorkshire.

Horticultural highlights of the show included the spectacle of Harlow Carr’s famous dolly mixture candelabra primulas running along the length of the garden’s Streamside – one of the longest cultivated streamside gardens in the country – and a roaming model, “Lady Primula”, who welcomed visitors to the first day of the show.

The floral “Boot Camp” will be on display at RHS Garden Harlow Carr until the end of July.