Scooping the proms with a new generation of artists in town

Recorded for broadcast on BBC Radio 3, the BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists are storming the classical world in major venues across the world.

In this pre-Proms coup, the Van Kuijk Quartet with the most exciting clarinettist of her generation, Annelien Van Wauwe, will perform as a quintet.

Brian O’Regan, Music Festivals Manager, said: “In two weeks’ time, this remarkable quintet make their debut at the BBC Proms. This is an exclusive chance to catch them first. It’s a stunning programme of Mozart and Brahms featuring Brahms’ iconic Clarinet Quintet.”

For Annelien Van Wauwe, it isn’t her first time to perform in Harrogate. “I have wonderful memories about my concert last year and am looking forward very much to perform again in the Royal Hall,” she said.

“The concert will be live recorded for BBC Radio 3 which will add some extra vibes - both on stage and in the audience.”

Annelien added: “You have not really lived until you have heard the Brahms Clarinet Quintet, I would say! No experience needed to feel the power of this music.”

Another first for Harrogate is the celebration of Finnish music with the Kamus String Quartet presenting ‘Finnish Voices across the Generations’. It’s a theme the Proms also celebrate, as 2017 marks 100 years since the Finns announced independence from Russia.

The quartet feature the national icon, composer Jean Sibelius, on the 60th anniversary of his death, contrasted with Finnish contemporary composers.

Music became a powerful, and peaceful tool against Russification and cultural oppression, and a huge part of Finland’s national identity. Sibelius was elevated to national bard-hero.

BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists, Sunday July 9, Royal Hall, 7.30pm. Kamus String Quartet, July 16, St Wilfrid’s Church, 7.30pm.