Revolutionary ideas for the heart and mind at Harrogate hotel event

revolutionary movement for the heart and mind, Berwins Salon North, focuses on the theme, Revolution, in the first of its autumn series.

The night out with a difference, explores stimulating ideas in art, science and psychology designed to change your life for the better.

Three expert TED-style speakers on Thursday 26 October head to the Crown Hotel for the event, hosted by Harrogate International Festivals.

The former Diplomatic Editor and foreign correspondent for Sky News, Tim Marshall, has 30 years’ experience in news reporting and presenting. He’s covered conflicts in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria. His latest book, Worth Dying For, tells the story of how nations are essentially ‘tribes with flags’. He’ll discuss how we can better understand the power and the politics of the symbols that unite us – and divide us.

John Paul Flintoff will help you revolutionise the way you communicate. In his book How to Change the World the broadcaster and journalist uses improvisation techniques and down-to-earth advice to supersize your networking and negotiation skills. He’ll explain why improvisation allows you to change the way you interact with others and how it can be a life skill we can all use.

Natalie Haynes, the acclaimed writer and broadcaster, will present her take on Classic Revolutionary ideas, drawing from on her hugely popular BBC Radio 4 show, ‘Natalie Haynes Stands up for the Classics’ – now in its fourth series. Natalie will explain just what the most revolutionary thinkers of the ancient world discovered and how it relates to modern life in this high-octane, high entertainment, and humorous exploration of Revolution.

Autumn’s Berwins Salon North series continues with the theme ‘Evolution’ on November 30. It features author of The Quantum Astrologer’s Handbook, Michael Brooks, author of The Book of Human Emotions, Dr Tiffany Watt-Smith, and CEO of ClientEarth, James Thornton, who was named as one of 10 people who could change the world.

It concludes on January 25 with ‘Constitution’ featuring Jo Swinson, author of Equal Power and the former Government Minister for Women, who will explore gender inequality and Dexter Dias QC will present his research from Harvard and Cambridge universities, on The Ten Types of Human, a pioneering examination of human nature.

Berwins Salon North: Revolution, Thursday October 26, the Crown Hotel, 7.30pm.

Stretch Your Mind this autumn – Book all three Berwins Salon North events in the autumn 2017 Series for just £42 or 2 for just £30! Evolution is on November 30, with the final in the series, Constitution on January 25. Box Office: 01423 562 303 harrogateinternationalfestivals.com