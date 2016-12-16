Revealed: A killer line-up for Harrogate's crime writing festival 2017

Christmas has come early for crime fiction lovers as the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival has given a glimpse of its star-studded 2017 line-up.

To mark the 15th annual celebration of the genre, hosted at Agatha Christie’s old haunt, the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate, 2017's promises to present the best line-up of renowned authors so far.

Coming to Harrogate - Famous crime writer Kathy Reichs.

Special guests announced to date include titans of the genre Lee Child, Ian Rankin, Peter May, Stuart MacBride and Kathy Reichs.

The festival, which is delivered by the north’s leading arts organisation, Harrogate International Festivals, has itself made history - renowned as the biggest celebration of the genre in the world.

Next year’s programming Chair, Elly Griffiths, will oversee a programme that digs deep and explores the history of the genre in a nod to her own crime series, which features forensic archaeologist, Dr Ruth Galloway.

Her latest novel is The Woman in Blue, with her ninth book in the series due out in 2017.

Elly said: “We’ll be searching into the past, and marking a few milestones reflected in our epic line-up of authors. Ian Rankin will be celebrating 30 years of one of crime fiction’s greatest characters, Rebus, and of course Lee Child has long reigned with his Jack Reacher series.

“We are incredibly excited, too, to welcome Kathy Reichs as a special guest.”

As a forensic anthropologist, Reichs has brought her own dramatic work experience to her forensic thrillers.

She has also been a producer for the TV series Bones, which is loosely based on her novels

Gemma Rowland, operations manager at Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We’ve still to announce more special guests and some remarkable events to come for 2017.”

The Harrogate festival has been praised far and wide by the great and good in its field.

“The festival takes the good name of Harrogate around the world in a way no amount of advertising could achieve” – The Guardian.

“The US has Bouchercon, and the UK, Europe and Scandinavia have Harrogate…it’s every bit as good, and it’s about the only reason I willingly return to the old country.” – Lee Child, author.

“Harrogate was so much fun and, without a doubt, one of the best Festivals I have ever attended.” Peter Robinson, author.

Fans should note that accommodation packages for next year's Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival are now available while Weekend Rover tickets wll be on sale in the New Year.