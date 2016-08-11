Plans to bring back Knaresborough bandstand now revealed

Plans to bring a new modern bandstand to Knaresborough have now been revealed alongside a call for residents’ and visitors’ opinions.

An online public consultation has been opened to draw up views on resurrecting a permanent bandstand at the town’s castle grounds.

A site layout of where the bandstand is proposed.

Former town Mayor and town councillor, Andrew Willoughby (Lib), says that people have been trying to get the bandstand back up “since the day it came down”.

He said: “Traditionally we had a band concert every Sunday afternoon. Nowadays we manage about five through the summer.

“People have campaigned again and again and again for a new bandstand and for a long time Harrogate Borough Council were against the idea.

“But now we have evolved from that and Harrogate are in support.

“We need somewhere that people can go and perform and if it rains they don’t have to pack up. Other towns have all got one.”

Traditionally the town had a bandstand for many years, but according to Coun Willoughby it was taken down some time in the early 1950s.

He said: “We had an ancient bandstand that was removed before I was born, or around the time I was born, in the early 1950s and we went from there until 1962 without a bandstand.

“In 1962 the council at the time presented a wooden one that you put up in spring and took down in the autumn, and that lasted until 1987. By that time it was falling apart and then they just didn’t put it up again.”

The group behind the plans have been working with Knaresborough architect, Peter Roth, to design a ‘performance pavilion’ style, permanent bandstand measuring six by 12m.

But due to the historical backdrop of the proposed location, Coun Willoughby warned that the plans have been designed with some restrictions.

Historic England (formerly English Heritage) insisted that any plans for such a facility should not detract from the castle and its surroundings.

But now, the plans are being finalised before a planning application for the work is submitted, and Coun Willoughby insists the project “looks promising”.

Residents can now view the plans and express their thoughts through the online consultation here or on one of the leaflets posted around the town.

To find out more call the town clerk on 01423 864080