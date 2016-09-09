Olly Murs adds extra Yorkshire date ahead of 24HRS album launch

Olly Murs has announced extra Arena dates after fans snapped up UK tour tickets - including an added night in Yorkshire.

Sheffield Arena bosses say 'due to phenomenal ticket sales' the Troublemaker star will now play two consecutive nights, Friday, March 10, and the new date, Saturday, March 11.

Murs, whose last six tours have all been sell outs, also plays Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday, March 9.

He is promising all his hits, such as other number ones Troublemaker, Dance With Me To Tonight and Please Don't Let Me Go,

But he will also be featuring songs from his forthcoming fifth album 24 HRS, the follow up to the million selling Never Been Better, out on November 11.

It will be his sixth show at the Sheffield Arena with all five of the previous shows selling out, with the last tour in 2015 selling out all 27 dates.

This summer he played a set to a 65,000 Hyde Park crowd as special guest to Take That further confirming his reputation as one of the Britain’s very best live performers.

After the critical and commercial success of Kiss Me, the smash hit single he released last Christmas, and new single You Don’t Know Love, 24 HRS promises to be the best record of his career.

In an exclusive chat - full interview to follow soon - he said: "I can't wait to be back on tour. It's what I enjoy most and northern crowds are great. I will be doing songs of course from the new album, but also all the hits - it's great to be able to have lots to choose from.

"When you've only one album, you're a bit limited. This will be my fifth and I'm so thrilled to be taking it on tour."

Tickets for all 2017 dates go on general sale today - Friday, September 9 - at 9.30am.

Sheffield tickets, priced £32.45, £43.45 & £60.50 (including booking fee) are available online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, ticket hotline 0114 256 56 56 or in person from the Arena Box Office.

For Leeds First Direct Arena visit www.firstdirectarena.com, call 0844 248 1585 or buy in person from the Box Office.