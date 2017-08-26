Nidderdale Show will welcome the teenager who trains camels

Organisers of the Nidderdale Show are staging camel racing on September 3.

Behind the training of the animals is 18-year-old Daisy Fossett who will help drive her animals to Yorkshire in a heavy goods vehicle from the Cotswolds. Daisy is the latest generation of a circus dynasty going back centuries. Joe and Rebecca Fossett own Joseph’s Amazing Camels but they leave show days largely to her. She trains them to race at the family farm where the camels are quartered. Joe, who grew up in his father’s circus, said: “Circus families are usually related through marriage and we’re kin to the Chipperfields, Ashleys, and the Pinders. I’ve spent hundreds and hundreds of hours training Daisy and she’ll be better than me. She’ll take over this business and find new directions. Nowadays it’s all about racing, camel trekking, TV and film work, pageants and spectacular parties on big occasions.”

The family is the number one camel-racing team in the UK

Daisy said: “Camels are incredibly intelligent but training is one of those things you often think you’re never going to master. Suddenly you get there using the right movement and voice. Kindness and patience are the keys along with reward and repetition. It’s similar to teaching children. You’ve got to be firm but you’ve got to love them and they’ve got to love and trust you, otherwise it doesn’t work.”

Joe said: “We enjoy being a family business and it’s in safe hands for the future with Daisy in charge. We even do pig racing and we’re opening a camel dairy, but that’s another story.”