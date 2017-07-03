Musical 20th anniversary

Ripon’s International Festival marked the start of its 20th anniversary season with a sell-out concert by the Royal Northern Sinfonia at the city’s Cathedral.

Conducted by Janusz Piotrowicz, the Sinfonia gave a monumental performance of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and Jennifer Pike was the virtuoso soloist in the massively demanding Brahms Violin Concerto.

The September Festival - 2-22 - opens with the Orchestra of Opera North, conducted by Janusz Piotrowicz at the Royal Hall in a fabulous Russian programme including Borodin’s much-loved Polovtsian Dances and Tchaikovsky’s heart-rending Romeo and Juliet.

Royal Northern Sinfonia returns to Ripon Cathedral on Friday September 22 with Beethoven’s evocative Pastoral Symphony and scintillating pieces by Bach with the youthful flute genius, Adam Walker, who is placed among the world’s top five flautists.

Also appearing in the festival are top international names in Jazz and Folk Jacqui Dankworth, Le Vent du Nord from Quebec and Tim Kliphuis from Amsterdam and outstanding classical guitarist, Sean Shibe.

www.riponinternationalfestival.com