Tewit Youth Band round off 2016 in style

Tewit Youth Band rounded off a year of spectacular successes with their annual Christmas concert at Harrogate Grammar School.

The junior, intermediate and senior bands delighted and entertained a packed auditorium with an extensive programme of festive favourites.

The Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Nick Brown and MP Andrew Jones were among those attending the concert and singing along to Christmas carols.

The Mayor said: “I will remember this concert, and it will stay with me for a very long time. The Tewit Youth Band is a tremendous organisation, and it is very special to me. Coming here and seeing you perform, it feels like home.”

A number of former band members returned to conduct and perform in the concert, echoing comments made on the evening by Musical Director of the senior band Martin Hall, that the band is “like a family, and always stays in touch”.

All three bands enjoyed rapturous applause individually, but when they performed collectively at the end, the audience were especially vocal in their appreciation.

Highlights for the band in 2016 included winning the Ripon entertainment competition against mainly adult bands in Ripon Cathedral, and gaining a gold award at the Youth National Championships, with the junior band entering for the first time.

President Colin Gibbs said: “All of our members work tremendously hard and it is nice to see everything coming together after all of the hours they put in. It is a great effort by everybody involved.”

The band will perform at the Cedar Court Hotel for the Harrogate Lions on Thursday January 26 at 7:30pm.