Sam, Louis and Billy set to impress concert-goers

Do not miss the chance to hear the UK’s finest student chamber orchestra. Established by Xenophon Kelsey, the founder and conductor of Ripon St Cecilia Orchestra, VaCo’s public performances are of the highest standard and deserve a much wider audience.

Young musicians from across the country, and from the EU, come together three times a year to rehearse and perform under the tuition of eminent musicians.

The tutors for the forthcoming course are Stephen Orton, of the Chilingirian Quartet and principal cellist of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, and Colin Scobie, of the Maxwell Quartet and concert master of the Malmo Opera Orchestra.

An exciting and innovative programme is promised. Nielson Little Suite for Strings; Baerman Adagio for Clarinet and Strings, soloist Sam Gillespie; Boccherini Cello Concerto No 9, soloist Louis Baily; Mozart Horn Quintet (first movement) soloist Billy Marshall; Martinu Serenade for Clarinet, Horn and Strings and Arnold String Symphony.

All three young soloists are at the start of their careers. Louis Baily, now in his third year at the Guildhall School of Music is principal cellist in the Opera Orchestra.

Master Classes have included those given by Raphael Wallfisch and Stephen Orton.

Louis has recorded Ben Burrows’ String Quartets to accompany two silent films by Alfred Hitchcock and Walter Summers.

Sam Gillespie, solo clarinet, is a third year student at the Royal Academy of Music. Whilst a pupil at Chetham’s, he was twice awarded the Woodwind Prize.

He has attended a master class with Julian Lloyd Webber, performed in the Harrogate International Festival with Emma Johnson and is a member of the Abingdon Wind Quintet.

Sam is keen to promote outreach work; his quintet rehearses in a school for children with special needs.

Billy Marshall, solo horn, former chorister, member of the National Youth Orchestra and music scholar at Bootham, now has a scholarship to study at the Guildhall School of Music.

Billy has performed at the Sage with the Mowbray Orchestra. His particular area of interest is early hand horns and period Baroque instruments.

After three days of intensive tuition and rehearsal, VaCO will perform twice.

The concerts are at St John’s Church, Sharow, on Thursday December 29 and Friday December 30 at St Peter’s Stokesley.

Both evenings start at 7.30pm and end at 9.45pm.

Tickets are £10 (under 18s free) and available at the door or in advance from 07974 142 484.