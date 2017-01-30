Magnard to play at cathedral

In a rare performance, the Magnard Ensemble will exploit the space and rich acoustic of Ripon Cathedral to create a very different world with music spanning four centuries in the Cathedral Concert Society’s next concert on Monday February 13.

The Magnard Ensemble will play a series of solo pieces and ensembles for flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn – a concert of veiled nachtmusik and invocations of Greek mythology – beware the god Pan.

The Magnard Ensemble is a group of musicians and friends who have come together top “make, perform and share wonderful music with our audiences.

“At our core we are a wind quintet, and our work varies from formal recitals and concert appearances to education and community work with children of all ages and everything in between,” said a spokesman.

“This concert builds on the outstanding concert by the Horns of Opera North last year,” said the concert society chairman Roger Higson.

“It brings together five young dynamic wind players to explore the range and beauty of their instruments in the setting of the Catherdal with works by Bach, Mozart, Debussy, Messiaen Britten and Barber and Waley Cohen”.

Tickets are available on line at www.riponconcerts, Harrogate Theatres on 01423 502116.

On line at: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or from the Little Ripon Bookshop on Tel 01765 606689 or tickets can be bought at the door on the day.