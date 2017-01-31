Jools Holland joined by Jose Feliciano for Harrogate concert

Musical virtuoso Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra have announced dates and special guests for their upcoming autumn/winter UK tour.

Now in its 22nd year, these legendary shows are not to be missed. It arrives at Harrogate International Centre on Thursday December 21.

Joining Jools will be Grammy Award winner José Feliciano, one of the most prominent stars in Latin America and revered musicians in the world. Having worked with the likes of John Lennon and Joni Mitchell in the past, his catalogue of international hits include his covers of The Doors’ Light My Fire and the Bee Gees’ And the Sun Will Shine.

Jools and José will also be recording an album together with the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, which is scheduled to be released on October 27. With his mix of Latin and pop styles and his inimitable guitar playing, it’s no question that José will go down a storm on stage.

Tickets go on sale on Friday February 3 at 10amnd are available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk or on 0844 844 0444.

You will also be able to pre-order the new Jools Holland and José Feliciano album on CD with your tickets.