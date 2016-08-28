In pictures: Unforgettable Saturday for drenched music fans at Leeds Festival

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

DRIVING rain failed to dampen the party atmosphere as the second day of Leeds Festival threw up some musical treats for drenched revellers at Bramham Park.

After Biffy Clyro took the plaudits for their headline act on Friday, Saturday served up a double helping of headliners.

27 August 2016. Leeds Festival at Bramham Park.

Discloure and Foals stormed the main stage, and treated the thousands inside Bramham Park to an unforgettable set - despite the torrential downpours and boggy conditions.

The afternoon saw the first offering of inevitable summer rain but held off long enough for early evening headliners Boy Better Know.

The grime group went on stage shortly after 5pm and proved a huge hit witzh thousands swelling the main stage surroundings to get a view.

Almost immediately after they left the stage, the heavens opened.

Foals then took to the main stage amidst a backdrop of rain-lashed fans, while the other stages saw the likes of Hannah Wants and local band Pulled Apart by Horses draw in big crowds.

Disclosure then closed out the evening on the main stage - and they didn’t disappoint.

Brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence always put on a spectacular show, with a variety of lights and pyrotechnics and their Leeds showing stayed true to that theme.

The duo book-ended their set with classics White Noise and Latch.

Inbetween were some old classics, songs from their new album and a peppering of new material.

The fireworks and stunning use of strobes and graphics just added to the set.

The only downside was the biblical rain which saw many revellers retreat for their tents before the end, but nevertheless it’s safe to say Disclosure pulled out all the stops on day two.