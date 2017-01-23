Date for Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra concert

Join Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra for a night of lively folk dances from the northern hemisphere.

Let yourself be led into a whirl of beguiling Hungarian folk tunes in the Dances of Galánta and onwards to Russia, where traditional wedding songs and dances are woven throughout Glinka’s Kamarinskaya.

The concert, on Saturday February 11t at 7.30pm in St Mark’s Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate, will open with Mendelsohn’s evocative Hebrides overture, setting the scene for what is to come in his Scottish Symphony, which brings the evening to a rousing close.

Tickets from the website www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk, P&C Music in Harrogate and Castlegate Books in Knaresborough and on the door priced at £12 for adults.