Dance the night away with the philharmonic

Join Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra for a night of lively folk dances from the northern hemisphere.

Let yourself be led into a whirl of beguiling Hungarian folk tunes in the Dances of Galánta and onwards to Russia, where traditional wedding songs and dances are woven throughout Glinka’s Kamarinskaya.

The concert is at St Mark’s Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate, , on Saturday at 7:30pm

The programme will open with Mendelsohn’s evocative Hebrides overture, setting the scene for what is to come in his Scottish Symphony, which brings the evening to a rousing close.

Tickets are available in advance from the website www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk (with Paypal).

Alternatively they are available at P&C Music in Harrogate and Castlegate Books in Knaresborough and on the door priced at £12 for adults (£11 in advance by paypal), £5 students with cards and under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users are free. Season tickets are £30.

The orchestra is keen to support young musicians in the area, many of whom will go on to a career in music.

It gives them the chance to gain invaluable experience on the concert platform.

Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra has recently welcomed new members to its ranks, but is always looking for more players – particularly to enhance its string section.

Interested musicians can visit www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk to find out more or come to meet memebrs at the concert.

The orchestra was founded in 1981 as Harrogate Pro Musica and is a semi-professional chamber orchestra of about 32 regular players.

It specialises in baroque and classical repertoire mainly, together with more modern works.