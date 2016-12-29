Choir sings out for Wellspring

St Robert’s Church, Pannal, should have a capacity audience for what promises to be a special evening of music and seasonal entertainment.

Beati is a group of 10 female voices, all members of Harrogate Choral Society, with a repertoire to please all musical tastes. They are directed and conducted by Marilynne Davies. On this occasion they will be joined by regular pianist Beryl Pankhurst and also by local pianist and teacher Pam Jolly. The pair will be able to showcase their talent in piano duets.

The choir will perform a varied programme of songs. The music will be punctuated by seasonal readings from Christine Littlewood.

Beati takes pride in offering a solo opportunity to a young guest artist and this concert is no exception. Anna Staveley is a 14-year-old pupil of Harrogate Choral Society’s musical director Andrew Padmore. She is a promising soprano and has gained Grade 8 in singing. Anna will perform in two solo spots.

This concert is in aid of Wellspring, a local charity, which provides affordable psychological support to people in distress. The concert starts at 7.30 on Friday 13 January. Tickets cost £10.00 to include mince pies and mulled wine and are available by telephoning 01423 871673 or Wellspring on 01423 881881. They will also be available from choir members or at the door.