Buskers wanted for Harrogate Christmas Market

Amateur artistes and small ensembles are being invited to apply for a busking slot at this year’s Harrogate Christmas Market in the Montpellier Quarter from Thursday November 16 to Sunday November 19.

Talented musicians and singers have been performing live at the event since 2012, entertaining visitors whilst at the same time collecting donations for a local charity or, in a few cases, for their instrument fund.

Last year, an estimated 60,000 people came to Harrogate Christmas Market and many stopped to enjoy the music as they shopped. The busking slots are so popular that over half of the schedule has already been filled, but the organisers are keen to speak to musicians who could play on the Thursday or Friday.

Marian Farrar of St Aidan’s High School, who is organising the busking schedule, said: “We have a lot of performers who have been with us in the past, and who signed up to join us again as soon as they could.”

“It’s a great way for singers or instrumentalists to share their talents and introduce their music to our thousands of visitors, whilst also creating a wonderful festive atmosphere within the Market area. With the

new academic term now under way, many performers will be planning their Christmas schedules and we hope they will consider joining us for an hour or two, especially if they are free to perform on Thursday or Friday.”

“Soloists or ensembles can apply for up to three one-hour time slots over the four days and they will be able to collect donations from visitors during their performance if they wish. They will also be offered a voucher for a FREE hot drink from a nearby tea & coffee stall!”

Now in its sixth year, Harrogate Christmas Market is proving more popular than ever with both traders and visitors. The 200 spaces for traders have already sold out and interest in the four-day event is at its highest yet, with many coach operators set to bring visitors to the Market from across the North of England.

Any musicians interested in performing at Harrogate Christmas Market should email Marian Farrar at m.farrar@staidans.co.uk with a copy to info@HarrogateChristmasMarket.org.

For more information, visit www.HarrogateChristmasMarket.org or: Twitter: @HGChristmasMkt; or: facebook.com/HarrogateChristmasMarket or: instagram.com/hgchristmasmarket