Join chamber choir to sing Mozart

People who love singing and would like to perform Mozart are being urged to join the Vocalis chamber choir.

Led by talented young musical director Alex Kyle, the Come and Sing Mozart Requiem will take place on Saturday October 22 in St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street, Harrogate.

Alex Kyle is Choral Director for Bradford with responsibility for the Bradford and Keighley Junior Choir and is regularly in demand as a singer and guest conductor.

“I was extremely keen to do Mozart’s stunning Requiem, his final masterpiece which was left unfinished at his death in 1791, aged only 35,” said Alex.

“We look forward to welcoming singers of all ages and abilities who can read music to join us for what promises to be a fantastic day.

“Singers will join in rehearsal with my experienced Vocalis singers and then sing with us for the concert performance.”

The Requiem will be accompanied by renowned organist John Longstaff, Director of Music and organists at St Peter’s.

The cost for singers is £10 in advance and scores will be available for hire for a returnable deposit.

For the booking form and more details on the day, visit www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk or via email to enquiries@harrogatevocalis.org.uk.

The concert performance is at 6pm for the audience. Admission is £7.50 at the door. Under 16s and carers assisting wheelchair users free.