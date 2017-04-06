Hugh Grant spotted in Harrogate filming for Paddington 2

The stars of Paddington 2 have been spotted filming around Harrogate this week.

Residents have excitedly taken to Facebook to spread the news of Hugh Grant and Jim Broadbent being in town and around the district, including near Ripley and in Bilton.

Reported sightings of big film crews down Bilton Lane, in Bilton woods, and near the viaduct have caused feverish excitement.

Rumours and speculation about the scenes being filmed is spreading like wildfire through the town - with some saying a bungy jump has been filmed at Bilton Beck Bridge.

Others said Hugh Grant and Jim Broadbent have filmed a railway scene.

