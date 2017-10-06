Hoot Owl new show tickets go on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for Proon Productions’ latest show which will be staged at the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough on November 5.

Hoot Owl is no ordinary owl - he is a master of disguise. And he plans to use his cunning camouflage powers to gobble up the tiny animals of the night. Trouble is, his prey keep escaping.

Original songs, puppets, animation, hilarity, and rapid costume changes abound in this new show from Proon Productions, based on the ‘Laugh Out Loud Book Award’-shortlisted picture book by Sean Taylor and Jean Jullien.

Tickets for the 2.30pm show from box office on 01423 866658.