Harrogate TV contestants wanted for Channel 4 cookery show

If your passion for cooking is confined to the four walls of your kitchen, it's time to break out and let your talent shine... on the TV screen.

Home cooks in the Harrogate area are being headhunted to put their skills to the test in the second series of My Kitchen Rules UK.

Following on from the successful first series in Autumn 2016, the Channel 4 programme is a nationwide search for culinary talent, hosted by two time Michelin starred chef, Michael Caines and cooking legend, Prue Leith.

Syeda Irtizaali, Commissioning Editor, Entertainment at Channel 4 says: “My Kitchen Rules UK is a great format for amateur cooks.

"I’m amazed at the breadth of creativity contestants across Britain show when creating a unique dining experience for each other, and for cooking legends Michael and Prue. We’re thrilled to be serving up a second helping later this year.”

Those selected to take part will open restaurants in their own homes in a bid to wow judges Michael and Prue and bag the cash prize.

But as well as competing for the £10,000 prize, contestants will be mentored by Michelin starred chefs and cook with some of the UK's best produce.

Series one also featured regional guest judges who touted local ingredients, including Yorkshire’s own Frances Atkins.

Last series saw Harrogate-based friends Anna & Faye progress through to the studio rounds of the competition and the production team are keen to replicate the town's success this time around.

My Kitchen Rules UK was launched as a 30-part series based on the knock out success of Australia's My Kitchen Rules, but the recommission of the show will see a second series of 10 one-hour epidsodes.

Casting is currently underway for contestants from across the country to take part in the series, which will air this summer.