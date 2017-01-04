Harrogate musician plays for Placebo in front of thousands

An ex-Harrogate musician found himself at the heart of the rock n roll world in front of thousands of fans as drummer in Placebo.

Matt Lunn, who started off in local bands in Harrogate as a teenager, joined the famous alt-rock band in 2015.

Drummer Matt Lunn.

On the band’s recent 20th anniversary arena tour, Placebo's lead singer Brian Molko has been introducing Lunn on stage as a “local lad from Yorkshire.”

In fact, he’s from Harrogate and appeared in print several times in the Harrogate Advertiser as a teenager in local outfits.

But since those long-off days in the early Noughties, the talented Matt has built up a reputation as a brilliant drummer as a member of York-based band Colour of Fire who signed to Riverman Music, PIAS in Europe and King Records in Japan.

Colour of Fire also featured Stuart Jones and Owen Richards who later went on to form cult Leeds band Grammatics who played for Harrogate music night Charm at Monteys Rock Cafe in 2008.

Before joining Placebo, who made their name in the 1990s with hits such as Nancy Boy and Pure Morning, Matt also played with Shed Seven’s Rick Witter in Rick Witter and The Dukes who also included Stuart Fletcher of Seahorses.