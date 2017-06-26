Grand opening for Gino D'Acampo's restaurant in Harrogate

Gino D'Acampo is set to unveil his brand new restaurant and Prosecco bar in Harrogate this week.

The restaurant which is located just opposite Jamie’s Italian, on Parliament Street, will open its doors on Thursday June 29.

Gino D'Acampo My Restaurant will open this Thursday. Picture: Individual Restaurants

Spanning over two floors, 'Gino D'Acampo My Restaurant' seats some 150 guests and features an open kitchen, deli bar, private dining room, games room, photo booth and a stunning all weather roof terrace, with an additional cocktail bar.

Gino said: "After the success of My Restaurant in Leeds I decided it was Harrogate’s turn for a slice of la bella vita. I visited the town for the very first time seven years ago and fell in love with its people, elegance and charm. Harrogate is very cool and I want to be a part of it.”

The design has been inspired by Gino's passion for his homeland of Naples in southern Italy, with the use of carrara marbles, washed woods and Riva green leather.

Promising to deliver real Italian food as it should be, the day to evening menu features several favourites from his books and TV programmes, with Gino insisting on the use of well sourced, seasonal, artisan ingredients.

The restaurant also promises good times for Prosecco lovers with the signature Prosecco Bar, showcasing an all-Italian list of more than 40 Proseccos, sparkling and regional wines.

The wine list is also complemented by classic Italian cocktails including seasonal Bellini’s, artisan Italian beers and Neapolitan coffee with at least eight wines available by the glass.

Gino said: “When I am back home in Italy I love visiting cool bars for Aperitivo... an Italian tradition for a pre-dinner drink with friends. I love it.

“At My Prosecco Bar its Aperitivo Time 4pm to 6.30pm everyday where my guests can drink, relax and also enjoy some wonderful Cicchetti on me! Salute!”

Gino first made his move into the eating-out market with the launch of Gino D’Acampo My Pasta Bar in central London, before teaming up with friend and business partner, Steven Walker, the founder of Individual Restaurants.

Gino plans to open more Pasta Bars and restaurants in major cities and travel hubs, both in the UK and internationally.