Don't miss Mods on the Beach in Knaresborough

Knaresborough’s popular Urban Beach has been entertaining families throughout this year’s feva - but it’s having the last laugh this weekend by outlasting the festival!

Tomorrow, Sunday sees the curtain finally fall on the fun at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre with the fabulous ticket-only Urban Beach Closing Party - Mods on the Beach.

Part of the new Mods on the Beach collage at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre by Harrogate artist Thomas James Butler.

Running from 2pm-10pm, there will be a great line-up of live music, topped off with a headlining set by top Mods era covers band The 5:15s, named after a song by The Who from their classic Quadrophenia album.

Local acts providing support includeThe Superlatives, The Omega Era and more to be announced.

Local DJ Ian Smith and friends will be providing a mix of Northern Soul, Motown and more on vinyl.

To mark the occasion, leading Harrogate artist Tom Butler has been busy creating new Mods on the Beach art work for the closing party.

His stunning new pieces will be be part of a charity raffle at the event for Henshaws, the local charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations.

There will be a licensed bar and a selection of hot food available on site.

Tickets for the Mods on the Beach closing party are available via the Harrogate Theatre box office online or in person.

feva highlights: Holy Moly & The Crackers

This year’s feva has been awash in great music events and local reviewers have been in attendance giving their views on the highlights.

Tim Lee saw Holy Moly & The Crackers at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre and said: “feva always produces surprises Holy Moly and The Crackers had a set full of them; a terrific live band.

“Holy Moly & The Crackers are a band very much in the ascendance playing on the back of sold out headline shows showcasing their new album Salem which has been described as an amalgam of gypsy, folk and blues.

“However you can also add ska, pop, klemzer, reggae and Balkan music for good measure!”

feva highlights: John Metcalf: Man of Vision

Gordon Appleton was in the audience at the Blind Jack 300th anniversary concert.

John Metcalf, Man of Vision took place at St John’s Parish Church, prompting Gordon to say: “The anniversary was celebrated in grand style with five local choirs, including Knaresborough Parish Church Choir and The Knaresborough Choral Society (and one from Scotland) singing both separately and together, interspersed with music for recorders and violin - under the overall direction of Mark Hunter.

“Before the concert started, the bell-ringers of Knaresborough Parish Church sounded a peal as a reminder that Jack was born close to the church and would have heard the church bells regularly.

“Although a significant road builder in the Industrial Revolution , and blind from a very young age, Jack clearly loved playing the fiddle, and his actual instrument which has been restored and returned to Knaresborough was played by its restorer, Tadeusz Rytwinski.

“All credit to Mark and his team, and all the performers for demonstrating the musical talent of Knaresborough in recalling one of the town’s most famous citizens.”

Steve Crick, meanwhile, enjoyed Knaresborough Pro Musica’s ‘Romantics’ with Cassia String Quartet.