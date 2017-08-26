Dogs don’t do ballet-or do they?

Anew family show is coming to Knaresborough Castle on Friday September 1 at 2pm called Dogs Don’t Do Ballet.

The show, which is presented by Little Blue Monster Productions, follows Biff, the ballet-dancing dog.

Biff is not like ordinary dogs. He likes moonlight and music and walking on his tiptoes. You see, Biff doesn’t think he’s a dog. he thinks he’s a ballerina.

Based on the bestselling picture book by Anna Kemp and illustrated by Sara Ogilvie, Little Blue Monster Productions bring this comical story of the ballet mad dog, Biff, to life with a blend of puppetry, music and acting.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for children and £28 for a family of four.