Dear You letters spell exciting future for Yorkshire artist JMR Smedley

Young artist JMR Smedley has spelled out her original style in a popular new exhibition of paintings called Dear You - based on letters to herself and those who have touched her life.

The week long exhibition - at 35 Chapel Walk art space gallery in Sheffield city centre - has been extended, due to popular demand, but ends tomorrow, Saturday, July 8. The gallery opens today, Friday, to 5pm, and tomorrow from 11am to 2pm.

"I'm thrilled with the reception it's had. I've sold six paintings already and there's now an extra day for people to come have a look at what I've been up to," said Jess, aged 21, of Intake, who paints under the name JMR Smedley.

Her unique expressionist style in acrylics is a mix of portraits, landscapes and abstract work, resulting in dreamlike imagery with the use of vibrant colour and textures created in layers of paint.

Her subject matter covers numerous topics; social, political, spiritual, historical, satirical - all of which display a quick wit, humour and relevance.

A recurring theme within many of her pieces is mental health, of which she has a wealth of knowledge and experience. With her clear messages and strong opinions, she says it's about allowing a psychological glimpse into "Planet Jess".

And her unique style is already drawing fans, with her originals selling from £100 to £250 and prints from £25.

"Dear You is a series of open letters, aimed anonymously at people who have touched my life both positively and negatively, dealing with every aspect, including friendship and life in general," she said.

"Those they refer to will know it's about them."

Artist JMR Smedley

She laughed: "I guess the one's who might not be happy won't be there.

"There are no love letters. I'm not that sloppy.

"There's about 30 paintings in total, all for sale apart from one, which is a gift to my best friend George Ford, who is off to Portugal.

"I've sold six, which is very uplifting as this is only my second exhibition. The gallery is a great community art space. I discovered it sheltering from the rain. I told them I'm an artist and they liked my work."

Dear You exhibition by JMR Smedley at 35 Chapel Walk

The former Sheffield City School and Peaks College student is planning to exhibit next at the Peddler Market in Kelham Island, which is held on the first Friday and Saturday of the month, the next on August 4 and 5. See peddlermarket.co.uk

35 is an exciting new art space in the heart of Sheffield City centre, which aims to explore creativity, community and spirituality with an open, inclusive and connecting ethos. Original artwork and signed limited edition prints for sale.

Painted In Winter When Clothes Can Feel Conflicting by JMR Smedley

Internal Civil War by JMR Smedley