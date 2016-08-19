'David Bowie' and more in final weekend of feva festival

The feva arts festival is well known for totally transforming Knaresborough and it’s been no different this year.

As well as the trompe l’oeil on walls and windows in the town centre, the allotment shows and the art exhibitions, live music seems to be bursting out everywhere you walk in Knaresborough.

And if you happen to come across a whole gaggle of town criers or mummers covered in black veils like something from the movie The Wicker Man, you’re not seeing things.

Chairperson for feva, Tony Cerexhe said: “The festival has been very successful so far with some performances selling out well in advance.

“The good weather has meant that the hugely popular Urban Beach at Henshaws has been a massive hit with children and parents alike.”

There have been many highlights in this year’s feva already such as the Bard of Bardsey Ian McMillan at Frazer Theatre last Friday.

But there is still plenty to look forward to this weekend in the final few days of feva festival.

So look out for the eight-piece swing jazz outfit Phil Lyons and the New Vintage Band at Frazer Theatre tonight, Friday, the annual Picnic in the Park in the grounds of Knaresborough House on Saturday with music from the likes of Two Tone Rust. Omega Era and Doghouse Doctors, Saturday Night Burlesque at Henshaw’s the same night, Cadenza and lunch at The Dower House on Sunday and the Song Birds live at Carriages the same day.

Finally, feva 2016 will come to and end with the Beach Party this Sunday, August 21 from 1pm to 8pm starring headliner David Live - the ultimate David Bowie tribute act.

For more details and tickets, visit www.feva.info