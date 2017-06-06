A Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist will be giving Harrogate residents a sneak-peak of his comedy show in support of the town's hospital radio.

One of the most popular contestants in this year's competition, comedian Jonny Awsum will preview his forthcoming Edinburgh Festival show, “Honey, I Promised the Kid” at The Knox pub in Bilton.

The proceeds of the “fun’raiser” show will go to charity broadcaster, Harrogate Hospital Radio (HHR) and will run on Thursday (June 8) from 8pm.

HHR Chairman Mark Oldfield said: “Thanks to his appearances and success on Britain’s Got Talent, Jonny Awsum is one of the best known names on the current comedy circuit.

“We are thrilled that he is coming to The Knox next Thursday and helping to raise funds for us. This is going to be a fantastic evening, and those attending will get to see the show that Jonny will be performing this summer in Edinburgh.

“I would like to thank The Knox for choosing Harrogate Hospital Radio as the recipient of the proceeds of the evening, which promises to be absolutely ‘Awsum’!

“Each year we have to raise in excess of £4,000 in order just to stand still. With Jonny’s help we really hope that we will be laughing all the way to the bank!”

The evening will be compered by Barry Dodds and begins with Rob Hutchinson performing live, close-up table magic.

A limit of just 150 tickets are available for the event and cost £8.

Ticket prices include a light supper and are available from behind the bar or by calling 01423 52 52 84.