Brass Factor blows back to Engine Shed

One of the UK’s most anticipated brass band events is set to return to Wetherby this winter.

Brass Factor will entertain audiences at The Engine Shed, on November 12.

Established in 2010, the award-winning Brass Factor is a celebration of one of Britain’s most traditional forms of entertainment.

Taking on the form of a talent contest, the brass band event will showcase six brass bands, from across Yorkshire, competing for the coveted title of “Brass Factor Winner”.

Performing 18 to 20 minute sets each, the bands will aim to impress a panel of celebrity judges who will decide their preferred musicians on the night.

The only brass band contest of its kind, Brass Factor adds an unusual twist to the judging process, where audiences will also receive the opportunity to vote for their favourites.

Growing up with brass band music and having played the cornet since the young age of 11, Brass Factor creator, Alex Bray founded Brass Factor with the aim of raising public awareness and nurturing young talent.

Since its inception, Brass Factor has raised around £15,000 in support of charities; the 2016 event will help to raise funds in aid of The Town Foundation and Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Commenting on this year’s launch of the Brass Factor, Alex Bray stated: “I am incredibly excited for the launch of Brass Factor this year and plans are in place for it to be just as fantastic an event as previous years.

“The support we have gained since 2010 has been phenomenal and if some of this can transferred into promoting brass band culture and young talent, then the event has fulfilled its objectives.”

Alex’s plans for the future of Brass Factor include taking the event nationwide.

Last year’s winners, Besses o’ th’ Barn stole the show with their outstanding choice of music, unique arrangements and all-round entertainment value. Now the search is on to find 2016’s Brass Factor winner.

For more information about Brass Factor or to buy tickets visit the website: http://brassfactor.com/

